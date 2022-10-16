This slightly thicker Mégane RS is secretly more fun than an electric crossover, right?

The Renault Mégane is now an electric crossover in the Netherlands. In fact, we have one in the Autoblog Garage Endurance Test Fleet. But secretly we also miss the old Mégane RS Trophy endurance tester a bit.

On the one hand, it is a Mégane, so a neat hatchback with room for four to five people and their luggage. If you want, you can fold down the sofa for the better Ikea shopping session. But the car does not look out of place on the Nürburgring either. In fact, you will be surprised by the cars that can leave you in the dust with this Mégane.

HS Motorsport

In short, a great product for the consumer who needs a car that can do everything. This slightly thicker Mégane RS can do just that little bit more. The car is the result of the German tuner HS Motorsport. Unlike many other German specialists, they take care of almost all brands, even the Alfa Romeo Brera (check here!).

They’ve held back quite a bit. The most noticeable changes concern the wheels. Because there are four Elegance Wheels E3 FF-rims mounted. They are 8.5J wide and measure 19 inches in diameter. According to HS Motorsport, they are also extremely suitable for the better track days.

Not only do they look great, but they are very light. The unsprung is a bit lower with these wheels. Around it are Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires, which we see more and more often in tuning projects. The tires measure a fairly modest 245/35 R19.

More power with a thicker Mégane RS

the slightly thick Mégane RS not only has different wheels, but also different springs. Eibach lowering springs were chosen. It is not an extreme lowering, but a fairly subtle one of about 30 millimeters. Neat. Furthermore, a new front lip, skirts and ‘diffuser’ have been fitted to give the car a little more visual presence.

In terms of motor, an Akrapovic exhaust system has been used. In addition, the engine management system has also been changed. How much horsepower and torque that has produced, does not tell HS Motorsport.

On average, tuners with only chip tuning get about 310 to 320 hp and around 450 Nm of torque with these engines. More than enough for the front wheels. For context, the standard 1.8T engine is good for 280 hp and 390 Nm.

