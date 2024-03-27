Finally: a really big new Astra

The thickest Astra you can get now is the semi-soft GSe, but this Irmscher Astra is really thick.

For a long time, Opel was a brand that did not rely on its design. That has not hindered success (on the contrary), but it is refreshing to see Opel's current design language. It is simply very tight.

That makes it even more unfortunate that the OPC label has been discontinued. We are very curious what the OPCs would look like with the current design language Opel. Unfortunately we will never find out.

Yet we now get to see an uber-thick Opel Astra, thanks to Irmscher, the well-known Opel breeder. They already had some subtle accessories for the Astra L, but now they have designed a real widebody. This is inspired by the WRC and the result is old-fashioned thick.

The body kit consists of a completely new front and rear bumper, wide wheel arches, a diffuser with two thick exhaust pipes and, to top it all off, a huge cake server. Of course, the car is also equipped with Irmscher rims.

It's not just appearance, the Astra also gets some extra power from Irmscher. They are aiming for 260 hp, although they do not say exactly how or what. The maximum power you can now get in an Astra is 225 hp. But that is with an electric motor, in the hybrid GSe.

For the time being, this Astra is only a design study, Irmscher is still considering whether they want to put this kit into production. That will depend a bit on how many enthusiastic reactions they receive to these pictures. If they have to put this kit on the market, please let us know in the comments. Who knows, maybe Irmscher will read along.

