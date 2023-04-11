From the outside it certainly looks like a nice electric roadster…

Every petrolhead is of course familiar with the illustrious brand MG. Once founded as Morris Garages and mainly known for the nice roadsters they made. How about the MG Midget from 1953 where Jan Tromp from Jan Jans and the Children rode in, for example?

Or the MG A and B? Especially the latter is still a well-known appearance on the Dutch roads. And rightly so, because they are and remain fun roadsters. It’s just a pity that MG has become a brand that makes cheap Chinese electric crossovers in recent years. Not good for your brand’s heritage, is it?

Until now. Because a nice electric roadster is finally coming…

Finally a nice electric roadster?

We already wrote about it last year, the MG Cyberster. A fun electric roadster that should refer back to the history of the brand. And now there are images leakedso you can see for yourself if it’s for you.

Of course nothing is yet known about performance and range, but it is likely that it will come onto the market next year. We also already know that it will not be too expensive, because MG can produce in bulk. And then it soon becomes less expensive than a bespoke model …

In appearance it is a bit of a mishmash between a Mazda MX-5 and an Alpine A110, with the rear of the Polestar 6. But with a fabric roof. According to the entire editors, he succeeded well.

Now it is only a matter of waiting for the details, of which the price will be decisive. But without knowing all these things, would you want him on your doorstep?

Let me know!

This article Finally a nice electric roadster? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Finally #nice #electric #roadster