The interior is a bit over-the-top, but the rims and color scheme suit the Urus surprisingly well.

Custom Lamborghini Uruses abound. One is even more extravagant (read: uglier) than the other. That is also a dire necessity for some, because with a standard Lamborghini Urus you no longer stand out in the better shopping street. And that is the reason you buy a Urus instead of an Audi Q8.

We are now familiar with the exaggerated body kits for the Urus. Carlex Design has opted for a slightly different approach. As usual, they have mainly focused on the interior, but the exterior has also been given a makeover.

Carlex has actually only given the Urus different rims and a two-tone color scheme, but the car still gets a completely different look. The Urus comes in white with Racing Green. This special paint has a kind of brushed steel effect, which is applied by hand. A nice set of rims completes the picture.

The most special aspect of this Carlex Lamborghini Urus is not the outside, but the inside. That remains the specialty of Carlex. They completely reupholstered the interior, continuing the green and white color scheme.

The outside is still okay, but the inside is a bit too much of a good thing. Even before Lamborghiniconcepts, it is a very busy affair. Nevertheless, it will all be beautifully finished, knowing Carlex.

If a green and white interior is not your thing, then something else is also possible. In the past, for example, we have seen very nice brown interiors from Carlex. Our tip: do it nicely. Goes well with green.

This article Finally: a custom Urus that is cool appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Finally #modified #Urus #cool