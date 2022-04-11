LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga is the first to drop from the top to FromSoftware’s title.

Since its launch on February 25, Elden Ring has enjoyed a leading role in sales on all the platforms where it has been launched, but especially on pc via Steam. Last Monday we informed you that it was still leading sales for the sixth week in a row, but the time has finally come for it to fall from first place.

It has been none other than LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that has managed to dethrone the game of FromSoftwareat least in the classification that collects sales data according to the income generated on the platform Valve. The list, shared by Steam DBplaces the game that compiles the nine episodes of Star Wars in the first position, although several versions of it sneak into the top 10.

Steam Deck has taken a leap in salesIf the game hadn’t been released TT Games, Elden Ring would also have lost its lead, as Steam Deck is in second place. The new portable console maintains that position since last week’s ranking, with the difference that it is ahead of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s game as shipments for the second quarter of 2022 are already underway. Next, we leave you the top 10 games Steam top sellers by revenue.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Steam Deck

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition (Pre-order)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Pre-order)

Valve Index VR Kit

Sea of ​​Thieves

dread-hunger

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition



Regarding the LEGO game based on the film franchise, we must tell you that at 3DJuegos we were already able to get our hands on it and we concluded that it was a fun tribute to the episodes that have moved a generation. If you want to know more, take a look at our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Elden Ring, Steam Deck, Steam, Valve, TT Games and Sales.