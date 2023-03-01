A decent BMW M5 CS is a dream car.

We received a lot of letters, telegrams, e-mails, text messages and messages in bottles back then, colleague @Machielvdd the BMW M5 CS from G-Power showed. The so-called Hurricane RR was converted into a fire-breathing monster with no less than 900 hp. That was really too much of a good thing for many people.

But what if you want something more than an M5 CS with chip, but don’t dare to go ‘all the way’ at G-Power yet? Well, then they have a solution for you in the form of the G-Power G5M CS. That is a neat M5 CS with extra power, without being too thick on top.

Decent BMW M5 CS

The BMW M5 CS already has 635 hp as standard, although they also admit at G-Power that the engine is a bit more powerful in reality. Rather towards 700 hp. However, that does not mean that more power is not possible, the BMW block simply has enormous reserves.

At G-Power they have subtly overhauled the BMW M5 CS. The engine is equipped with hybrid turbos (same turbo housing, improved turbo vanes), a larger intercooler and a new sports exhaust system.

Subsequently, the software of the engine (and that of the transmission) was adjusted. The result is a maximum power of ‘only’ 820 hp and a maximum torque of barely 1,000 Nm. Very modest values.

Performance

In terms of performance, you don’t have to worry about anything, this is still a very fast decent M5 CS. 0-100 km/h in less than three seconds and a top of well above 330 is no problem. If you want more, that is of course also possible.

You can also get it with 900 or even 1,000 hp. But if you choose 820 hp, you are a real connoisseur. Because we have a clincher for you: that’s all you need.

By the way, what we really like about this copy is that they have held back relatively well at G-Power. The car has been subtly lowered and fitted with different forged Hurricane RS wheels. But they left out that crazy spoiler.

There are also some carbon fiber frills, but that’s about it. In short, a decently tackled sports limo where it is not too obvious. You can also order all parts separately the tuner from Aichach.

Read more? These are all special BMW M5 versions in a row!

This article Finally: a decent BMW M5 CS appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Finally #decent #BMW