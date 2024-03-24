Thanks to price increases, the Tesla Model Y is more expensive again, but the Netherlands is in favor – unlike Belgium.

We Dutch love to complain about the fact that cars are (too) expensive here. A luxury problem at its finest, but certainly not incorrect compared to the countries around us. Our BPM cuts quite a bit, especially on very expensive cars, for a car that you can get for a decent amount from your neighbors in Belgium and Germany.

Electric

Since the electric car, for which you have to pay a lot less extra environmental taxes, things have changed again. The result is that there is now a car that is more expensive in both Germany and now also Belgium than in the Netherlands! The car in question is, as expected, the Tesla Model Y. Partly because we already revealed that and partly because Tesla already announced these price increases last week. Back then it still concerned 'selected European countries'.

Belgium

It is logical that Belgium was somewhat susceptible to this: the Tesla Model Y was competitively priced there from January with a starting price of 39,990 euros. Although this seems like a kind of promotional price, because Tesla later communicated that it was an increase of 2,000 euros in the affected markets. The amount for a Model Y in Belgium has now been increased to 45,970 euros. In Germany the price has not been increased, but was already 44,990 euros. Higher than the Dutch price of the Model Y, namely 43,990 euros. And it remains that way: our prices have not increased!

So for those who quickly ordered a Tesla Model Y out of desperation: that was probably why Tesla was rather non-descript when it came to the countries. Although it does mean that, relatively speaking, you paid a good amount for it.

This article Finally: a car is cheaper in the Netherlands than in Belgium! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Finally #car #cheaper #Netherlands #Belgium