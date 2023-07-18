70% extra power and a three-year warranty. That sounds like a great deal!

The new Ford Mustang is one of the coolest cars of the moment. It is one of the last of the mohicans with rear-wheel drive, a naturally aspirated V8 and a manual transmission.

At the moment the top model is the Mustang GT with a 5.0 V8. We all know there’s another fatter GT500 maybe a GT350 coming. But until then, you can be lucky with this creation. The car is called the Hennessey H850. The Texan tuner has a complete package for the Mustang.

70 percent extra power

The V8 gets a huge mechanical supercharger, larger injectors, improved air intake and a new ECU. The result? 350 hp EXTRA. In total, this V8 delivers 850 hp to the crankshaft. The torque is 884 Nm. In terms of transmission, you can choose between the ten-speed automatic (which Ford builds itself) or a six-speed manual (from Tremec).

But it’s not just more power and torque, you also get new side skirts, a front splitter and a spoiler on the rear. All these parts are made of carbon fiber. There are also stickers that make your car run even faster. For reduced unsprung weight, forged wheels are featured on the Hennessey 850.

Warranty, no roadholding

What it does to performance, that is say they don’t with Hennessey. This is not meant to be rude to Hennessey, but we suspect that many other tuners will offer a similar package with similar powers. What Hennessey does distinguish itself with is the warranty. You get a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.

We are also a bit concerned about the rest of the car. After all, it is clear that it is not difficult to spoon 850 hp into a car. Apart from the rims, nothing has been done to adjust the handling or braking behavior.

