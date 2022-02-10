we love Mario Kart 8 for the Nintendo Switch. After all, we are human. The problem is that the game has been out since 2014 and there have been few major updates except for a commercial deal with Mercedes (suddenly there was a GLA, 300SL and W25). And by now we are familiar with the current range of jobs. That’s why we have excellent news: six sets of new circuits are coming up Mario Kart to Nintendo Switch!

Incidentally, the circuits are new to the current game, but for players of the first hour the old familiar ones. The new levels for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe aren’t free, but they don’t cost the world either. For 24.95 you can buy the track expansion pass which allows you to download it every time a set of remastered tracks comes out. You can also purchase each set separately.

All new tracks for Mario Kart will be out before the end of 2023

The six sets will be distributed and they should all be available for download before the end of 2023. There are a total of 48 circuits. So in the coming time you can move forward with the kart game. The first update with new tracks will appear on March 18, 2022. You will then receive the Golden Sprint Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup with four circuits each, which you can see below.

gold sprint cup

Paris-Promenade (Mario Kart Tour†

Toad’s Circuit (Mario Kart 7†

Chocolate gorge (Mario Kart 64†

Coconut Plaza (Mario Kart Wii†

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Tour (Mario Kart Tour†

mushroom pass (Mario Kart DS†

Wolkenhof (Mario Kart: Super Circuit†

Ninja school (Mario Kart Tour†

The trailer of the new circuits in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe