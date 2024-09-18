The youtuber Karime Pindter is the first finalist in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, It was revealed on Monday night on the Televisa reality show. The singer-youtuber felt excited when she was notified by the production that she is going for the four million pesos prize, and now she shares what she would spend the money on if she won first place.

“I want to help street cats, “I want to create a big cat foundation, let’s say a million for the kittens, a million for my bosses, to give them a better life. They are older now and I would give them the trip of a lifetime, help them with a better house,” he reveals. Karime Pindter in an interview with Gerardo Escareño.

“And with the other ‘melon’, I want to make it 100% philanthropic, life has given me a lot, since before I had a dream of creating a foundation to fulfill girls’ dreams, because it is always about ‘we help them study and buy them clothes’, but I feel that life, in my case, life is about experiences,” Karime Pindter also mentions.

Karime Pindter, originally from Mexico City and who is 31 years old, She is one of the favorites among the audience of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ to win the reality show, since she got the golden ticket last Monday and that made her become the first finalist of the Televisa reality show.

Karime Pindter, former participant of the reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’, has captured the attention of the audience of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ with his simplicity and intelligence and he is confident that he can achieve success. According to surveys on fan pages and ‘X’ accounts, he has a chance of placing in the first three places of the most successful Televisa program in recent years.

When is the final of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’?

The final of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ will take place next Sunday, September 29 and will be broadcast on Canal de Las Estrellas at 8:30 p.m. and also live on the ViX streaming platform.

In ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ The participants are Karime Pindter, Briggitte Bozzo, Agustín Fernández, Mario Bezares, Gala Montes and Arath de la Torre.

