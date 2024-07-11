The time is getting closer to the grand final of the 2024 Copa América and the 2024 Euro Cup: the top tournament for national teams on the American and European continents will end on July 14.
On Tuesday, Argentina secured its first ticket thanks to a 2-0 victory over Canada. The goals were scored by Julián Álvarez, in the first half, and Lionel Messi, who scored for the first time in the tournament.
Scaloni’s men will face Colombia, who defeated Uruguay in the second semi-final on Wednesday 10 June.
Meanwhile, at the Euro Cup, Spain secured the first ticket to the final after beating France, and there they will face England, who defeated the Netherlands in the other semi-final.
At the moment there are not many details about the date of the next match. Finalissimaalthough it will most likely take place between June and July 2025. In 2022, Argentina and Italy met on June 1. We estimate that it will be on a similar date.
In Wembley This is where the Finalissima 2022 took place. We are still waiting for the announcement for the next edition in 2025 and to see if UEFA and Conmebol decide to repeat it in London or if there is the possibility of moving the venue. At 90Min we believe that this opportunity may change venue.
Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in the 2022 version. The goals were scored by Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala. The match was played on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.
