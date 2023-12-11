'Yo me llama' has become one of the most watched programs in Colombia due to its talented participants and demanding juries. César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno have been able to direct the artists and it was finally known who won the long-awaited grand prize. Discover in this note all the details of the programming.

Finale of 'Yo me llama' 2023 LIVE: minute by minute of the last gala 'Carin León' is the winner of 'Yo me llama' 2023! The Carin León impersonator was established as the winner of 'Yo me llama' 2023. The participant took home 500 million pesos. Photos: Caracol TV. Voting is closed! The wait is over and the voting has come to an end. In just a few minutes we will meet the brand new winner of 'Yo my name' Colombia 2023, who will also win the 500 million pesos. The jury surrenders before 'Miguel Bosé' Amparo was more than fascinated with the presentation of 'Miguel Bosé'. César said he admired the participant. Pipe emphasized his dedication throughout the competition. 'Miguel Bosé' sings 'Amante bandido' The Miguel Bosé impersonator performed 'Amante bandido' in the grand finale of 'Yo me llama'. Photo: Caracol TV. You can still vote for your favorite 'Yo my name' participant! To support your favorite impersonator, just follow these steps. -Enter Google Votes 'My name is'. -Register with your email and password, or, if you do not have an account, you must create one. -Finally you will cast your vote by clicking on your favorite participant. It is important to keep in mind that a user can only vote once. Judges give 'Shakira' a standing ovation The jury was amazed, they and the audience gave the Shakira impersonator's presentation a standing ovation. César congratulated the contestant for being the first woman to reach the final of 'Yo my name', after 8 seasons. 'Shakira' sings 'Hips Don't Lie' The contestant came out not only to sing, but also to demonstrate that she is a complete imitator. She showed off alongside a dance cast moving her hips, just like the original artist does. Photo: Caracol TV. The jury evaluates 'Carin León' The public applauded the contestant. Amparo was fascinated by the performance of 'Carín León'. The public applauded the contestant. Amparo was fascinated by the performance of 'Carín León'. Pipe considers it the beginning of her career. Finally, César highlighted his commitment to improving in each presentation. Photo: Caracol TV. 'Carin León' sings 'First date' The contestant who imitates Carin León came out on stage to perform the Mexican artist's most popular song. Photo: Caracol TV 'Luis Miguel' and 'Carin León' underwent a curious test Before their shows, impersonators were challenged to impersonate their original artists on the street. Many took photos with them and thought they were the real artists. Judges praise 'Luis Miguel' Amparo considers that he gave an unforgettable presentation; Cesar told her that he thought she was listening to a CD by the original artist. The presentations continue! In the second round, 'Luis MIguel' performed one of his most iconic songs of his career: 'Until you forget me'. Photo: Caracol TV. 'Carin León' makes everyone dance The Carin León imitator participant came out to perform a popular song during the Christmas holidays in Colombia, 'The absent son'. Photo: Caracol TV. 'Miguel Bosé' sings a Christmas carol Following the line of the Christmas season, the Miguel Bosé imitator performs with the classic Christmas carol 'El Tamborilero'. Photo: Caracol TV. It's 'Shakira's' turn On this occasion, 'Shakira' came out to give her best with the song 'Te olvidé', accompanied by musicians. The impersonator asked the judges to dance. Photo: Caracol TV. 'Luis Miguel' begins his presentation On the occasion of the Christmas season, 'Luis Miguel' makes his presentation with the theme 'Santa Claus came to town'. The judges applauded him, but did not comment. Photo: Caracol TV. 'Luis Miguel' remembers his time on the program Just moments after going out to sing, the Luis Miguel imitator remembered his best moments in 'Yo me llama' 2023. The finalists eager for the last gala Miguel Bosé's impersonators, Shakira, Luis Miguel and Carín León, are ready to go on stage for the last time. Photo: Caracol TV. Judges remember the auditions During the audition stage in front of the jury, Amparo, César and Pipe had moments that remain to be remembered with surprising characters, but there are also those that did not convince the judges at all. Photo: Caracol TV, Pipe and his brother Miguel Bueno joined their voices Miguel Bueno, brother of the Pipe jury, accompanied him on stage, demonstrating his talent with the song 'Hecha Pa' Mi'. 'My name is' LIVE, final chapter: Pipe Bueno opens the gala with a musical show The Pipe Bueno jury began the final with a musical show with several songs, accompanied by mariachis. Photo: Caracol TV. 'My name is LIVE, final chapter: where to watch the final online? The final of 'Yo me llama 2023' can be seen on the Caracol TV television signal and also via the LIVE broadcast on the channel's website. 'My name is' LIVE, final chapter: who was the last eliminated? In the semi-final of 'Yo me llama' 2023, 'Gilberto Santa Rosa' was the last to be eliminated from the competition. 'My name is' LIVE, final chapter: where is the 'Shakira' impersonator from? 'Shakira' is one of the strongest entrants in the competition. She is of Chilean nationality. 'My name is' LIVE, final chapter: until what time can you vote? According to the social networks of 'Yo me llama', voting for the grand finale will close minutes before the program ends. 'My name is', final chapter, LIVE: who are the jurors? The jurors who have been present throughout the entire season of 'Yo me llama' 2023 are César Escola, Pipe Bueno and Amparo Grisales. 'My name is' LIVE, FINAL: what is the prize for the winner? The winner of 'Yo me llama' 2023 will win an important prize that amounts to 500 million pesos. Who will win 'Yo me llama' 2023? According to the public's feelings on social networks and her performance throughout the season, 'Shakira' is emerging as the winner of 'Yo me llama' 2023 Colombia. 'My name is' 2023 LIVE: Where to watch the final chapter today? The final chapter of 'My name is' 2023 can be seen by the sign TV snail, In colombia. In addition, this channel broadcasts the program FREE through its official website. 'My name is 2023' LIVE: What time does today's final chapter begin? The reality 'My name is' Colombia 2023 is issued from Monday to Friday and starts from 8.00 pm until 9.30 pm on the Caracol TV signal. 'My name is' 2023 LIVE: meet the finalists These are the 4 finalists who will compete for the title of 'Yo me llama' 2023: -'Shakira' -'Carín León' -'Miguel Bose' -'Luis Miguel' 'My name is' 2023 LIVE, FINAL chapter: where to watch today's gala? To watch 'Yo me llama' 2023 you must tune in to the Caracol Televisión signal. However, you can continue ONLINE through the Caraco Play application. It is important to keep in mind that a user can only vote once. What time does the grand finale of 'Yo me llama' 2023 start? The FINAL of 'Yo me llama' 2023 Colombia starts at 8:00 pm until 9:30 pm

When is the final of 'Yo me llama' 2023?

The final of 'Yo me llama' is today, December 11. If you want to be part of this emotional moment, keep in mind that Caracol TV is the only media that broadcasts live. In addition, you can follow the incidents through the La República Entretenimiento web portal, on Facebook.

Who are the finalists of 'Yo me llama' 2023?

The finalists of 'My name is' They are the imitators of Luis Miguel, Miguel Bosé, Shakira and Carin León. They must give their all to impress the jury and the general public.

'My name is' has 4 finalists. Photo: Instagram/My name is

How to vote for your favorite artists in 'Yo me nombre'?

To vote for your favorite artist, first of all, you must enter 'My name is' Votes on Google. Next, you must cast your vote with your email and password; If you don't have one, you must create an account. Finally, select your favorite candidate and that's it. It is important to take into account that you will only be able to cast one vote per user.

Follow the steps to vote. Photo: Instagram/My name is

How to watch Caracol ONLINE?

To see Snail ONLINE, you must enter the official website of said channel and locate 'live signal'. Another method to watch the program is by downloading the Caracol App, available in the Play Store.

'My name is' will live in the final, after Noticias Caracol. Photo: Instagram

How was Amparo Grisales' presentation in 'Yo me llama'?

Amparo Grisales surprised everyone and everyone by offering a dance at one of the galas 'My name is'. She wore an elegant red dress and sang tango.