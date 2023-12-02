‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ He remained at the top of the preferences with his fourth consecutive season. After the victories of Ricardo Rondón, Natalia Salas and Mariella Zanetti in the first three installments of this culinary contest, Mónica Zevallos and Christian Ysla They already have everything ready to compete in the grand final and surprise the judges Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. In this note, we tell you everything so you don’t miss the last program of the season.

'The Great Chef: Celebrities', FINAL of the fourth season: minute by minute Who won the previous seasons of 'The Big Chef: Celebrities'? The fourth season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' is in full swing and today it will be known who will win the pot of gold. The podium is between Mónica Zevallos and Christian Ysla. Check here who the previous winners were. -Ricardo Rondón (1st season), after beating Karina Calmet in the final. -Natalia Salas (2nd season), after beating Ale Fuller. -Mariella Zanetti (3rd season), after beating Armando Machuca. When does 'The Big Chef: Celebrities' rematch start? This Monday, December 4, the favorite characters of many return to give their all. Only one of them will be the winner. Who was the last one eliminated from 'The Great Chef'? In an emotional farewell, Gino Pesaressi said goodbye to his teammates in the semi-final of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. He thanked the program and his teammates for the good times. Photo: Instagram Where to watch the final of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'? You will be able to enjoy the final of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', via Latina (Channel 2), through its different platforms. In addition, you will be able to find out minute by minute what is happening in the program through the La República Entretenimiento web portal. What time does 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' start? According to Latina Televisión's programming, 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' airs at 8:30 pm on Saturdays. Photo: La República/Instagram

What time to see the grand FINAL of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

If you don’t want to miss the final of the fourth consecutive season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, You can tune in to the broadcast from 8.30 pm In this edition, as is customary in the finals, all the members of the season will arrive to support their teammates in the most decisive stage of the contest.

Schedule for the final of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: Instagram screenshot

Where to watch the final of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ fourth season?

You can watch the final of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, through the Latina signal (Channel 2). You also have the option of installing the Latina app, available in the Play Store and App Store and tuning in to the broadcast there. Additionally, you can enter the Latina website and press the ‘Live TV’ option.

Who are the finalists of this season?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will show a vibrant final when Mónica Zevallos and Christian Ysla face each other before the judging jury. Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio must choose the winner.

Mónica Zevallos or Christian Ysla, only one will be the champion. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Who was eliminated yesterday?

Gino Pesaressi was eliminated in the semi-final of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’. The former reality boy received emotional words at his farewell and was supported by Mónica Zevallos and Christian Ysla.