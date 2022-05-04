Finale Ligure – A massage center was seized by the Guardia di Finanza in Finale Ligure.

The investigations made it possible to collect clues to believe that inside the center, also advertised on Internet sites with photographs of girls, sexual performances were offered during the sessions in exchange for money. The owner has been subjected to the precautionary measure of the residence obligation: she is accused of aiding and abetting prostitution.

The financiers during the transaction that affected another room of the massage center, in Alassiothey also seized three thousand euros in cash, cell phones, personal computers and extra accounting documents.