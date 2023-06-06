From 10 to 15, fans in possession of a season pass or Inter Club card will be able to secure a place at San Siro on 10 June, then there will be opportunities for everyone until sold out: open three rings and parterres

From sold out in sold out the home of Inter accompanied the team throughout the season with record numbers and now Giuseppe Meazza will continue to make their support felt for Simone Inzaghi and his men even almost 2000 kilometers away by road. In fact, from 10 am, the Nerazzurri club will officially open ticket sales for 10 June, when a part of San Siro will be open to the public to allow fans to enjoy the Champions League final against Manchester City directly in the Scala del Calcio .

Sales stages — To buy tickets for the Meazza it will be necessary to connect to the platform Vivaticket, which from 10 to 15 will open its virtual doors for those entitled to pre-emption. Specifically, these are season ticket holders and Inter Club members: both categories are provided with a code to be used at the time of purchase. Once the 300-minute window is over, then, there will be a sixty-minute break before the free sale begins, subject to availability, from 4pm. See also Di Maria, debut goal like other great bianconeri. Then he goes out due to injury ...

Prices and program — It is Inter itself, with an official press release, who then explains which sectors will be open and how the day will be structured: “Spectators will be able to sit in the red, green and blue sectors and on the lawn. The first ring and the parterre will cost 20 euros, the second ring €14 and the third ring can be purchased for €10 The gates will open at 7 pm and the pre-match will be enlivened by Radio 105 entertainment. Stadium there will also be a direct line between Milan and Istanbul, with connections and images from the Turkish capital”.

