The Worlds 2022 of League of Legendsbegan on September 29 with the Play-Ins phase in CDMX and ended on November 5, 2022 in San Francisco, the final was debated between two Korean teams: DRX and T1.

T1 is the quintessential favorite team, due to the fact that they have Faker, the formidable esports star in historyas he won three Worlds 2022 cups with strategies that left the public speechless, but this time he had to face DRX.

For its part, DRX is a team that began its participation in the first phase of qualifying and even so, he managed to reach the final and won the long-awaited trophy. The combatants defeated in CDMX the major league teams such as Royal Never Give Up —China—, MAD Lions—Europe—, and some more minor league teams, SAIGON BUFFALO —Vietnam—, Isurus—Mexico—and DezinBank istanbul Wildcats —Turkey— .

Later, they qualified in group C in which they beat Rogue, Top Esports and GAM Esports. Finally to reach the last match, he beat EDG and Gen.G —from China and Korea, respectively—.

The spectacle of the Worlds 2022

Lil Nas X opened the ceremony with the classic performance featuring lights, music and lavish outfits, also featuring players ready for battle. It should be noted that the artist’s show began with the alleged takeover of Riot Games -when the theme was released-, in an attempt to increase the hype of the long-awaited cup, while also building the prestige of esports.

Worlds 2022: The unexpected five games between DRX and T1

For long, It has been one of the best esports finals seen, and surely will be for quite some time. The games had such close moments, the tension was felt and the fear grew. There were fans who assured that the 2022 Worlds Cup was, emphatically, from T1, like an immovable God, however, there were those who believed that DRX could give at least a couple of good games.

To everyone’s surprise—debating faith in DRX but yearning to maintain the splendor of T1—all five long games between the teams were held.

The score was DRX: 3— T1: 2. Obviously, the games started out being won by T1, but DRX remained relentless and persevering. Even with all the dragon steals that T1 ridiculously got, stressing everyone out, DRX didn’t burn out.

The twist that DRX proposed was quite striking and emotional, the incredible happened, and they took the cup in the last minutes, despite losing the Baron, they took the Dragon Teamfight and from that moment on, it was impossible to come back.

A) Yes, a historic moment was marked, DRX defeated T1 in a spectacular and incredible way.

The most emotional hugs of Worlds 2022

At the end of the match, Deft —DRX’s ADC— hugged his former support, who now belonged to the T1 squad. Each moment of the matches was very intense and emotional, the final words of the players after finally becoming champions, between tears of happiness and anguish —of T1—, they manage to raise the feelings for the next cups, in addition, they increase the recognition of fans and the general public.

On the other hand, although the squads are excellentthe players who remain the most attractive are T1’s Faker and DRX’s Deft—who even attended the same high school in Seoul—. So let’s wait for more news from them.

