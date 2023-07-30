Battle between Matteo and the Australian closed after 3 sets and over three hours with the score of 6-7 7-5 6-3. Lorenzo with no escape: 6-3 6-4 in fluency for the Swiss

Joseph DiGiovanni

Two semifinals with two Italians, but neither of them reaches the last act of the Umago tournament. A marathon and great suffering, but in the end Matteo Arnaldi gives up after playing in a great tournament. The Australian Alexei Popyrin resolves the issue after 3 hours and 18 minutes, winning 6-7 (2) 7-5 6-3 and detaching the ticket for the final of the tournament. great bitterness for Arnaldi, who could have made it in a very tight game.

the match — In the first set, the blue is phenomenal in holding the match point to point, always remaining attached to the opponent. With two breaks each we reach 6-6 which leads to the tie-break, dominated by Matteo. Popyrin, a great hitter, raises the level of his serve and begins to leave little to Arnaldi, who in the eleventh game has to defend 4 set points and comes out great. When he has to serve again Matteo goes out of turn and the Australian takes the match to the third set. His strength emerges there, with an Arnaldi tired from the efforts of a very tiring tournament for him. Popyrin closes 6-3 and only needs one break to take the final. See also Latest MLS transfer news and rumors: Tapias, Ronan, Swiderski, Tello, Emerson, Elis, Mararrita and more

I go out — Therefore, both Arnaldi and Sonego finish the tournament in one evening. The blue, seeded number 2, is eliminated by Stan Wawrinka, who is playing divine tennis despite the years continuing to pass. The Swiss, with a monstrous serve, plays perfectly in both sets, almost scientifically winning the match and taking advantage of the two breaks found respectively in the eighth game of the first set and in the seventh game of the second set. Sonego doesn’t give up and gives the first set to Stan after 3 opportunities, but every time the point is heavy Wawrinka’s backhand is incisive. It ends 6-3 6-4 for Stan, who will find Popyrin in the final.