The United States did not finish counting – and, in some cases, counting – the votes in its November 3 election until a few days ago. The crucial thing – who wins and thanks to which states – was made clear on November 7, but the full picture has been asked. In part, due to the size of the country (330 million people and an estimate of 239 million voters); but also because of the barrage of votes this year (some 158 million, which meant a participation rate of 66%, the highest in 120 years) and, to add another complication, because of the arsenal of lawsuits promoted by Republican Donald Trump amid allegations of fraud. With the results certified for each territory and the votes deposited this Monday at the Electoral College, the magnifying glass can be brought closer to the salad of numbers. These show a myth about Trump and a danger to the victor, Democrat Joe Biden.

With just 43,000 more votes from three states, Trump could have won. Biden will be president of the United States supported by a solid advantage of seven million popular votes, that is, of each citizen’s ballots. He obtained 81.2 million (representing a majority of 51.3%), compared to 74.2 million for Trump (46.8%). However, only if 42,918 of those voters, distributed among Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin, had voted for the Republican, the world today would be talking about the reelection of the New York magnate. A difference of three tenths and 10,457 votes painted Arizona Democratic blue for the first time since 1996; one of two tenths and 11,779 ballots did the same with Georgia, a Republican since 1992; and seven tenths and 20,682 votes returned Wisconsin to Biden’s party.

So, has the Obama-era vice president narrowly won? On the contrary, but this data reflects the extent to which the American system makes Democrats vulnerable. Despite losing by 4.5 percentage points, fewer than 50,000 votes were able to give the White House to the current outgoing president. Americans elect their president indirectly: at the polls, with popular votes, they choose 538 delegates or members of the Electoral College, whose distribution by the States is decided based on their representation in the Senate (100, two per territory ) and the House of Representatives, plus three from the District of Columbia (the city of Washington). The model ends up prioritizing territories with less population. In addition, most of them (except Maine and Nebraska) use a majority procedure (it is known, in English, as winner-takes-all: whoever wins by popular votes, even if it is by the minimum, wins all the delegates). Thus, it does not matter that Biden has won California by five million ballots; it will give you the same electoral votes (55) as doing it for 500 votes. This system explains the paradox of 2016: 80,000 votes distributed between Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin made Trump president, despite a total of almost three million fewer ballots than Hillary Clinton. To win, 270 electoral votes are needed; Biden has obtained 306, the same as Trump in 2016.

Trump, the great popular hero? The current tenant of the White House has reached the final vote with 74.2 million votes, which places him as the second most voted candidate in history, but in a context in which Biden is the first, due to the historical level of participation. In percentage, the New York builder has lost with 46.8% of the total vote, three tenths less than what Mitt Romney obtained (47.1%) against Barack Obama in 2012 and only 1.2 points above the sounded defeat of John McCain in 2008 (45.6%). The first African-American president in the history of the United States won with 52.9% and, four years later, it fell to 51%. As for the elections lost by Republicans previously, those of 1992 and 1996, the comparison is misleading because a third independent candidate came into play, Texas businessman H. Ross Perot, who died in 2019. The distortion was such that Democrat Clinton was elected president in 1992 with only 43% of the votes. The data of support for Trump includes one last paradox: that 46.8% achieved in 2020 is almost one point higher than the 45.9% harvested in 2016, with which it did reach the White House.

Democrats jab at Congress. Biden’s victory and the subsequent expulsion of Trump from the White House allows the Democratic Party to overcome the trauma of 2016, when a seemingly impossible candidate defeated a manual candidate. However, the polls have sent very worrying signals to Democrats. In the House of Representatives, which they controlled with 232 seats (compared to 197 Republicans), they retain the majority, with 222, but have lost a dozen representatives. Republicans have so far risen to 211, waiting for two seats to be decided still on the air. The dream of regaining the Senate has turned uphill, with a runoff in Georgia that would force them to win both seats at stake in that traditionally conservative territory. And that key vote, on January 5, will mark the mandate of the new Democratic president, since a Republican-controlled upper house can tie off a good part of his initiatives if he fails to build consensus. Democrats have also failed to turn any state House from red to blue. So the party has done worse than Biden and the internal debate continues: the moderates, like Obama, warn of too extreme speeches (such as the one that asks to cut police spending) and the leftists, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, point out to poor organization and little field work.

