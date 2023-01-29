Highly dramatic World Cup final for men’s hockey: the German team is back from behind again, but gives up the lead shortly before the end. The decision will be made in a penalty shootout.

For the third time: Germany is hockey world champion. Image: dpa

Dhe German hockey men are world champions for the first time in 17 years. The DHB selection won the final in Bhubaneswar, India, 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out against defending champion Belgium. After regulation time the score was 3:3. Germany thus secured their third World Cup title after 2002 and 2006.

In an exciting and hard-fought game, Niklas Wellen (28th minute), Gonzalo Peillat (40th) and captain Mats Grambusch (47th) scored the goals for the team of national coach André Henning against the dethroned title holder. The men’s hockey team had won their last major title in 2013 at the European Championships.

