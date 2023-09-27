Final Vengeance: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Wednesday 27 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 2, Vendetta finale (Acts of Vengeance), a 2017 American film directed by Isaac Florentine, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Frank’s life takes a dramatic turn when his wife and daughter are brutally killed during an attempted robbery. When the police close the case without finding those responsible, Frank makes a radical decision: he decides to remain silent and undertakes rigorous training to learn martial arts techniques that will allow him to seek revenge on his own, searching for those responsible for the murder .

Final revenge: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Final Vengeance, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Antonio Banderas: Frank Valera

Karl Urban: Officer Hank Strode

Paz Vega: Alma

Clint Dyer: Mr. Shivers

Cristina Serafini: Sue Valera

Lillian Blakenship as Olivia Valera

Robert Forster: Chuck

Velislav Pavlov: Colonel

Johnathon Schaech: Detective Lustiger

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Final Vengeance live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 27 September 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.