Before the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, the head of government and her CDU challenger will duel on Friday. Malu Dreyer can look forward to survey results.

On March 14, the voters in Rhineland-Palatinate will decide on a new state parliament *.

Before that, the top candidates from the SPD and CDU will contest a TV duel on Friday evening – Malu Dreyer * against Christian Baldauf *.

Most recently, the SPD was able to overtake the CDU in surveys.

Update from March 5th, 8:21 pm: The final TV duel in Rhineland-Palatinate is underway – the SWR apparently wants to avoid a much criticized decision this time: Moderator Fritz Frey starts with a provocative question about the campaign strategy to challenger Baldauf – who counters, he doesn’t show “little edge”, but act according to his personality. In the duel between Baden-Württemberg’s top candidates Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) and Susanne Eisenmann (CDU), Frey filled almost half of the broadcast time with questions about the short-term corona strategy. Among other things, a political scientist who was involved then complained about the low level of knowledge of the duel.

State election in Rhineland-Palatinate: incumbent against the great stranger – TV duel for Dreyer and Baldauf

Background: Mainz – Clever questions, pointed answers and a bit of friction: this can turn a TV duel into a hit. On Friday evening for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate (date: March 14th), the top candidates of the two largest parties will meet: Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) and her challenger Christian Baldauf (CDU).

In contrast to the TV duel in Baden-Württemberg a few days ago, it could get a bit heated. Because this time government representatives and opposition politicians meet. Challenger Baldauf could thus get the chance for harsh criticism much more often – also, but not only, with a view to government policy in the Corona crisis. Even in the run-up to the event, he didn’t let the SPD have a good hair *.

At 8.15 p.m. Dreyer and Baldauf face each other in the SWR. According to recent surveys * the race is still pretty close. But according to a recent survey by the Infratest dimap institute, Dreyer can be pleased: The SPD is 30 percent, just ahead of the CDU with 28 percent. Compared to the end of February, the ruling party was able to overtake the Conservatives. The SPD now also sees a survey by the Wahlen research group ahead. The party is currently in a traffic light coalition with the FDP and the Greens. A continuation would be possible according to the current values.

Dreyer and Baldauf in the TV duel: the level of awareness of the CDU challenger does not come close to that of the head of government

But Baldauf absolutely wants to prevent that. To do this, he must personally deliver a good picture in the evening. Throughout Germany one hears again and again that the Prime Minister candidate is still far too unknown. The lawyer from Frankenthal in the Vorderpfalz is deeply rooted in the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU and is considered to be well connected. Baldauf has been a member of the state parliament for almost two decades and is currently head of the CDU parliamentary group. He is described as a team player. The father of two children and a fan of 1. FC Kaiserslautern is sociable, jovial, always up for a joke – and he quickly gets into conversation with people.

However, it does not come close to the popularity and level of awareness of competitor Dreyer. “My goal is the State Chancellery,” he says confidently. But the current official will not make it that easy for him. Dreyer’s first name is actually Marie-Luise – in Rhineland-Palatinate, however, the 60-year-old is only known as Malu. It is considered very popular and has shown assertiveness several times. The SPD * politician is often in front of the camera because of her place at the virtual table of the federal-state consultations. Dreyer became the state’s first female prime minister after Kurt Beck’s retirement in 2013. In 2016 she won the state elections after a brilliant final sprint against the then CDU challenger Julia Klöckner. The native of the Palatinate, who is open about her multiple sclerosis, came to politics in the mid-1990s via the municipal level.

TV duel for the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate: The rules

The show will again be moderated by SWR editor-in-chief Fritz Frey. The duel is scheduled for an hour, but it took longer in Baden-Württemberg.

There are firmly agreed rules for the duel:

Speaking time: The two candidates should be able to speak equally – clocks measure the proportion of speeches to the second. In Baden-Württemberg, however, this only worked to a very limited extent.

The two candidates should be able to speak equally – clocks measure the proportion of speeches to the second. In Baden-Württemberg, however, this only worked to a very limited extent. Lot decision: The first question from moderator Fritz Frey will be directed to Christian Baldauf. Malu Dreyer will speak the second of the two final statements.

The first question from moderator Fritz Frey will be directed to Christian Baldauf. Malu Dreyer will speak the second of the two final statements. Notes: The two candidates have agreed not to take any documents with them into the studio. Only blank paper and a pen for notes will be available on the desks.

