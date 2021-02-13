The regional government, the Croem employers’ association and the UGT and CC OO unions yesterday gave impetus to the development of the new Strategy for Quality Employment 2021-2024, which is “in an advanced state of drafting and with a high level of consensus », Indicated sources of the Executive, which hopes to be able to present it as soon as possible.

The meeting, headed by the regional president, Fernando López Miras, took place in the San Esteban palace, and was attended by the top officials of Croem, José María Albarracín; CC OO, Santiago Navarro; and UGT, Antonio Jiménez. During the meeting, they also spoke about the European funds for recovery and the Community Budgets project for 2020, of which the social agents asked for approval as soon as possible in order to face the current crisis with more resources.

The president of the employer’s association raised during the meeting the celebration in Alicante of an upcoming business summit in defense of the Mediterranean Corridor with the participation of organizations from Murcia, the Valencian Community, Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and even Catalonia, and also alluded to the new rescue plan for the hostelry.

The unions, according to a joint statement, asked the Executive to fund the plan for quality employment and give them more participation in the management of the pandemic.