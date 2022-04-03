The actor of “The Walking Dead”, Norman Reedus, shared an emotional video on his social networks after the end of the recordings of the last chapter of the zombie series. After 12 long years playing the goalkeeper and motorcyclist Daryl Dixon, the star has just closed a more than important stage in his artistic career.

The post-apocalyptic world is coming to an end on AMC and Star+. The second part (of three) of season 11 of the series recently premiered its final chapter.

At the same time, the filming of the last chapters of the series concluded this week and the actor Norman Reedus announced the news through his social networks.

Video shared by Norman Reedus on his Instagram account. Photo: photocapture/Instagram

“And that’s closure. 11 seasons, 12 years. He had never been so beat up and it was an absolute stunner. Thank you to everyone who took this journey with us, and what a journey it was!” Reedus captioned the caption.

The video moved fans not only because of the farewell message, but because it shows an unpublished moment from years ago in which he appears singing along with Melissa McBride, who plays Carol.

“Carol is barren and Daryl is wild, a match made in hell!” the two stars intone in what appears to be a moment from the first three seasons of “The Walking Dead,” circa 2010 or later.

Photo shared by Norman Reedus on his Instagram account. Photo: photocapture/Instagram

Also, Reedus attached an unpublished photo with actor Michael Rooker, who played Merle Dixon, his brother in fiction.

“The Walking Dead” final season, part 3: premiere date

for now, There is no official announcement on the release date of the third part yet. from the final season of “The Walking Dead.”

The Walking Dead season 11 finale. Photo: AMC

On the IMDb portal, chapter 17 (which is part of the third batch of episodes) is scheduled for August 2022, but the day is still not entirely clear.