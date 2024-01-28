FIVE QUESTIONSA first for the children who are now in group eight of primary school: from this week they will take a 'progress test', and no longer the central final test, which has taken place in April or May in recent years. The adjustment must ensure that every student attends secondary school that suits his or her level. There are also objections: “This test contributes to the idea that higher is always better.”
Sander van Mersbergen
Latest update:
20:54
