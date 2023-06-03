Finish the process to choose the new address of the Reina Sofía Museum. This Monday, June 5, Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture and Sports, will decide, if the planned script is met, among the three finalists, who will lead the institution after a contest that has lasted four months. The Board of the art center, which has led the selection, has remained out of the pools. Manuel Borja-Villel, the previous director, has dedicated himself to his new tasks: curating the São Paulo Biennial and preparing for his job as coordinator of the expansion of the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Barcelona (MNAC) and the rest of the Catalan museums. . Even so, the controversy that has accompanied the long shadow of Borja-Villel, who was in charge for 15 years, has marked the pace. The most obvious proof is that only nine people have applied for one of the most sought-after positions in the international contemporary art sector. In the previous election they disputed position 29.

More information

The succession has not been as complicated as that of the television Roy family, but the commission of experts in charge has not had great facilities to choose given the scarcity of candidates. In the opinion of specialists in the cultural field, the controversies, especially in the media, that accompanied the departure of the previous director have been the main reason why many prestigious names have decided to wait for a new opportunity.

The committee of experts that has made the final selection, as established the contest rules, published on February 10 in the BOEhas gone almost with his tongue out to be able to present a shortlist to Iceta this Monday, which was sentenced on Friday afternoon.

From left to right, Cristiana Collu, Rosana Carrete, Magalí Arriola, Viviana Kuri and Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy.

Among the nine initial candidates were five women and four men. Most of them are over 50 years of age, therefore, that desired generational renewal seems difficult to achieve. Three of the possible successors are Mexican: Sofia Hernandez Chong Cuy (Mexicali, Mexico, 48 years old), former director of the Tamayo Museum in Mexico; Magali Arriola (Mexico City, 53 years old), current director of Tamayo, and Viviana Kuri (Mexico City, 1970) who directs the Zapopan Art Museum (MAZ). The other two applicants are Rosana Reel (Montevideo, 54 years old), who has led the Museo Cabildo de Montevideo since 2013, and the Italian Cristiana Collu (Cagliari, 57 years old), director of the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome. According to last-minute bets, the best placed is Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy. If the forecasts are met, the desire of the ministry would also come true, which, as this newspaper has learned, has opted throughout this process for a woman to fill the position.

Once the list has been reviewed, it is surprising that there are no applications from Spanish experts. There was a good handful to choose from: among others, Nuria Enguita, the director of the Institut Valencià d’Art Modern (IVAM); Imma Prieto He has directed Es Baluard de Palma since 2019 and Chus Martínez has been director of the Art Institute of the Basel Academy since 2014, after working at Documenta in Kassel, the Museo del Barrio in New York or the Venice Biennale.

Among the men, three are of Spanish origin and one from Argentina. Manuel Segade, 46, director of the successful 2 de Mayo Art Center (CA2M) in Móstoles since December 2015, and Gabriel Perez-Barreiro53 years old, the former director and chief curator of the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection, now advisor to the Venezuelan collector.

From left to right, Ferran Barenblit, Bartomeu Marin, Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro and Manuel Segade.

A strong candidate could be Bartomeu Marí (Ibiza, 57 years old), philosopher and director of Macba between 2008 and 2015. Among the favorites is also Ferrán Barenblit (Buenos Aires, 56 years old), former director of two important contemporary art museums: the CA2M of Móstoles and the MACBA of Barcelona.

Once the commission of experts (formed by Christophe Cherix, MoMA curator; Cuauhtémoc Medina, chief curator of the University Museum of Contemporary Art (MUAC); Joanna Mytkowska, director of the Warsaw Museum of Art; Gloria Moure, former director of the Centro Gallego of Contemporary Art (CGAC), and María Nicanor, director of the Smithsonian Design Museum (USA) has chosen the final shortlist, a second commission, chaired by Beatriz Corredor, vice president of the Board of Trustees, will give the go-ahead before the final decision is made. get to iceta

The minister will have the last word and, later, will transfer the decision to the Council of Ministers that meets this same Tuesday and could approve the election. This process will end, then, only one week after Pedro Sánchez announced the electoral advance to July 23. That is to say, with a government focused on an eternal electoral campaign, with little room for manoeuvre, with the Courts closed and the polls against after the triumph of the right-wing in the appointment of the municipal and regional elections on May 28. Another controversy to add to a process that, from the Reina Sofía remember, began in February with deadlines established by law.

A half-gas museum

Whoever arrives at the address of the Reina Sofía will receive a half-gas museum. Borja-Villel stopped going to his office on January 20. Since then, his second in command, the deputy managing director, Julián González Cid, and the artistic deputy director, Mabel Tapia, have been in charge. In these four months, the institution has been reducing its cruising speed until it almost stopped this great liner of contemporary art. There is only one temporary exhibition at the moment, the one dedicated to the Susana and Ricardo Steinbruch Collection, two of the Museum’s patrons. Some of the floors and rooms through which the permanent collection is displayed, which the previous director finished rearranging at the end of 2021, are closed or partially open. In detail, as EL PAÍS has been able to confirm with sources that know the internal functioning of the Museum: the second, where the guernica of Picasso and other paintings is open. The fourth, for example, opens by rooms. Episode 8 of the collection, in which historical events such as 15M were narrated, also remains closed. The management of the museum assures this newspaper that it can be visited again at the beginning of the year “transformed and expanded”. Borja-Villel already announced at the opening that this place was temporary.

Set of works by the Ayllu Collective at the Reina Sofía. Victor Sainz

This situation is due, they argue from the Reina Sofía, to the lack of guards. A pressing problem that the majority of public museums in Spain have suffered for too many months and that causes visitors to not be able to access certain rooms. At the end of 2022, the previous director was confident of covering 136 surveillance positions. It has not happened due to “administrative issues”. “From when a position is given until it is filled, a year can pass,” explains a room guard, “it is due to a lack of personnel to carry out these procedures, the Ministry of Culture usually tells us.” The situation of these workers is so complicated that, as this newspaper has been able to learn, they don’t even have new uniforms: “We use old ones or we buy black clothes.”

While the new staff arrives, the Museum tries to alleviate the situation with temporary contracts of between three and six months to be able to inaugurate two new temporary exhibitions with guarantees: machinations, starting June 21, and one dedicated to the German artist Angela Melitopoulos (June 14). Borja-Villel’s last two wills before a new era begins at the Reina Sofía.

The candidates (alphabetical order)

Magali Arriola (Mexico City, 53 years old), director of the Tamayo Museum in the Mexican capital.

Ferran Barenblit (Buenos Aires, 56 years old) has directed the CA2M and the Macba between 2015 and 2021.

Rosana Reel (Montevideo, 54 years old), photographer, writer and cultural manager. Since 2013 she has directed the Museo Cabildo de Montevideo.

Christian Collu (Cagliari, Italy, 57 years old), director of the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome.

Sofia Hernandez Chong Cuy (Mexicali, Mexico 48 years old). She has been director of the Tamayo Museum in Mexico (2009-2010) and curator of the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection.

Viviana Kuri (Mexico City, 53 years old) is a historian and manager. She directs the Zapopan Art Museum (MAZ).

Bartomeu Mari (Ibiza, Balearic Islands, 57 years old), philosopher and director of the Macba between 2008 and 2015.

Gabriel Perez-Barreiro (A Coruña, 53 years old) former director and former chief curator of the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection, now advisor to the Venezuelan collector.

Manuel Segade (A Coruña, 46 years old), director of the CA2M of Móstoles since December 2015.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT