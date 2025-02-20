02/20/2025



Updated at 2:43 p.m.





The Palacio de El Capricho, in the district of Barajas, is already in the final stretch of his works, which began in October 2023. This has been reported today at Immaculate press conference Sanz, ViceAlcaldesa of Madrid. The City Council has authorized the manufacturing supply contract for the permanent museum elements of the Palace of the Dukes of Osuna, with a multiannual endowment of 2.3 million euros.

The space will present explanations, objects and documentation about the history of the fifth, its most outstanding personalities and its artistic and thought currents. The main purpose of this action is to expand the museum network of the General Directorate of Libraries, Archives and Museums of the capital.

The authorized contract indicates that the opening to the public of the unique property is closer than ever, with a representation of some Romantic landscape -style French gardens that will transfer the visitor from the 21st century to the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries in the capital.

This action is registered within the City Council strategy – through the area of ​​culture, tourism and sport – to expand the museum network of the General Directorate of Libraries, Archives and Museums and diversify its themes, preferably chronological and Madrid.









Its opening to the public adds to the list of artistic and natural proposals offered to the visitor the Park of El Capricho. From the Plaza de los Emperators, built by Pedro Alcántara, grandson of the Duchess of Osuna, to the dance casino, destination to which the guests reached through boats through the artificial river offered by the park, the whim is all a ‘ Outdoor Museum that is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays.