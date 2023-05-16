The deadline for the declaration of the Tax in Income of Individuals 2023 (DIRPF), base year 2022. According to data informed by the Federal Revenue on Friday (12), more than 23 million in people have already delivered information to the Tax Authorities.

“A very important tip in the next few days is to gather all the documentation before in start this task. By doing this, the process in installment in accounts in the system will become easier and faster”, guides the head in internal audit and regulatory affairs at Contabilizei, Diego Zacarias dos Santos.

Use the pre-populated statement

A form in To streamline and simplify this step is to use the pre-filled declaration, saving the taxpayer a lot of energy, time and effort, but who will naturally need to pay attention to the conference of numbers. Here’s the step by step.

Declare through the Gov.br app

In order to use the Pre-Filled Declaration, the taxpayer must have an account with the gov.br system. In the system, there are three levels that provide citizens with a degree of security for data validation; digital public services that can be accessed and digital transactions that can be carried out by the account. See here how to increase the account and reach the silver or other level required for access.

Attention to income

In According to the specialist at Contabilizei, all income arising from work must be declared, whether the amounts received on a payroll in payment or even self-employed, as well as health expensesin and education, transactions related to financial investments, movable and immovable property. Check here which are the exempt incomes.

Check the data to avoid errors and falling into the fine mesh

It is also important to check the entered data very carefully. “Errors in typing are more common than people imagine and these mistakes also tend to lead the taxpayer to fall into fine mesh”, emphasizes Santos.

“Therefore, it is important to never leave the declaration until the last minute, so that the person does not run the risks in facing an overload in the system or, then, realizing that there is still a document missing that makes it impossible to send it, having to pay a fine to the Federal Revenue for not sending it and for not meeting the deadline in transmission of the statement. The value of the fine for a late delivery can reach up to 20% of the tax due, in addition to in legal additions”, he adds.

Learn here what to do with errors in the pre-filled income tax return.

Request refund via Pix

According to the federal government, the taxpayer who uses the pre-filled statement or chooses to receive the refund via Pix will have priority in receiving the amount due, after those already provided for in law – elderly taxpayers aged 80 or over; elderly taxpayers aged 60 years or over, disabled people and those with a serious illness; taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching. Here’s how to ask for a Pix refund.

Advantages and disadvantages in declare in last hour

Taxpayers who have tax to refund and leave for the last days of the term can benefit in terms in correction of said value, since the refund is updated by the Selic rate, accumulated from the month in June, of the year in declaration, up to the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit.

“In other words, the later the statement is transmitted, the greater the percentage in update of the amount to be refunded, and, once forwarded to the bank, the refund amount will not be updated, regardless of the date on which the taxpayer receives the refund”, assesses Diego.

For the specialist, both cases deserve attention, after all, not gathering documents in advance and delivering them within the deadline increases the possibilities in risk in mistakes in filling, omission in information and even application in fine, with the minimum amount in BRL 165.74, up to 20% of the tax due, in addition to legal surcharges about O tax in income due.