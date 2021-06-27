The statement said that Iraq and Jordan stressed the “necessity to refrain from taking any unilateral measures, including continuing to fill the Renaissance Dam, without reaching a just, comprehensive and legally binding agreement on the rules for filling and operating the dam, and in a manner that achieves the interests of the three countries (Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia) and preserves.” The water rights of Egypt and Sudan.

On the other hand, the leaders of Jordan and Egypt praised the diplomatic efforts made by the Iraqi government to strengthen regional security and stability, and its attempts to bring together views to resolve differences and end crises in the region, and its efforts to combat terrorism and confront ISIS, and to consolidate Iraq’s security.

The leaders of Jordan and Egypt also valued Baghdad’s measures towards implementing economic reforms and implementing its government program, which effectively contributed to overcoming the financial crisis caused by low oil prices and the repercussions of the Corona epidemic.

The leaders of Jordan and Egypt supported the preparations of the Iraqi government in preparing for the parliamentary elections scheduled for next October, and the completion of all their stages and requirements, in a way that contributes to the success of the electoral process and ensuring its transparency in an atmosphere of fair competition to choose the people’s representatives.

The leaders of the three countries also stressed the need to activate efforts for a just and comprehensive peace that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and to achieve their legitimate demands to obtain their independent state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

The leaders affirmed that resolving the conflict on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions is the only way to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, and stressed the need for Israel to stop all measures that undermine the chances of achieving a just peace, including those aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites. .

They also welcomed the formation of the new interim Libyan government and the progress achieved, and expressed their wishes to the Interim Presidential Council and the Interim Government for success in managing the transitional phase, and their support for the efforts to hold elections on their scheduled date on December 24, 2021, stressing the need for all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya.