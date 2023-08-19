With the English season already underway, the 90min newsroom lent itself to the forecasting game… Champion of England? Relegated clubs? Best scorer? Breakout team? We predicted everything that was going to happen in the coming months of the French championship!
Who will be the Premier League champion in 2023/24?
There are several teams in the race to win the Premier League title but there is one team that turns out to be more favorite than the rest. After winning the league title last season, Manchester City are our 2023/24 Premier League winners. After a season with great success, Pep Guardiola’s men maintain practically the same block. Arsenal and Liverpool will also opt for the title.
Which English clubs will end up in Europe?
There are seven teams that will have a European place next season in Europe, four teams for the Champions League, two for the Europa League and the seventh for the Conference League. For 90min the Champions League positions will be for Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool. In the Europa League positions: Chelsea and Newcastle while the seventh place will be Tottenham
Which clubs will be relegated from the Premier League in 2023/24?
There are three clubs that are relegated to the English second division, and from 90min, we believe that these three places will be for Wolverhampton, Luton Town and Sheffield United
What will the final Premier League standings be in 2023/24?
After determining the European positions and the relegation positions, since 90min we have dared with the middle zone of the classification, this will be our classification at the end of the season
|
Position
|
Club
|
1
|
Manchester City
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
3
|
Manchester Utd
|
4
|
Liverpool
|
5
|
Chelsea
|
6
|
newcastle
|
7
|
Tottenham
|
8
|
astonville
|
9
|
Westham
|
10
|
Brighton
|
eleven
|
brentford
|
12
|
bournemouth
|
13
|
fulham
|
14
|
Burnley
|
fifteen
|
Nottingham Forest
|
16
|
Crystal Palace
|
17
|
Everton
|
18
|
wolverhampton
|
19
|
Luton Town
|
twenty
|
Sheffield United
Which player will be the top scorer in the Premier League in 2023/24?
While Erling Haaland is in the Premier, everything indicates that he will be the top scorer in the English championship. He already was last season and under our forecast he will be again this season
Which player will be the best assist provider in the Premier League in 2023/24?
He was already one of the top assistants last season and with this injury to De Bruyne at the beginning of the season until December, Mo Salah consolidates himself as one of the candidates to be the top assistant in the competition
Which manager will be the best manager in the Premier League in 2023/24?
He was already the best coach last season after winning the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup, and he is possibly the best this season. The second coach with the most titles in history, Pep Guardiola.
Which team will be the revelation of the season in the Premier League in 2023/24?
The team coached by Vincent Kompany managed to get promoted to the Premier League last season after sweeping the Championship, and for us, his Burnley will be the revelation team of this tournament.
Which player will be the revelation of the Premier League season in 2023/24?
The player from Villarreal who has been signed by Chelsea in this transfer market may be one of the revelations of the tournament. Nicolas Jackson can provide Chelsea’s much-needed goal
Which player will be the best young player in the Premier League in 2023/24?
Romeo Lavia, another of Chelsea’s additions that already gave talks to Southampton last year, will be one of the best youngsters in the championship.
Which player will be the best signing in the Premier League in 2023/24?
Declan Rice has been a player who has been raffled off in this transfer market and who has finally gone to Arsenal for more than 100 million. In Mikel Arteta’s team he can be a key player and is called to be the best signing of the season
