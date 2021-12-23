Secret story is a Spanish reality show in which several couples are in a house and willing to fall in love or establish a friendship. This program is produced by the Telecinco chain and has very famous participants who seek, with their occurrences, to attract the public. This program will come to an end this Thursday, December 23, and details are already in place for the next season that promises to be better than the present one.

In this note you will be able to know more information about the final program of Secret Story, information about the finalists, schedules and transmission channels.

The winner of the 50,000 euros will be known In this program, the contestants will meet their former competition partners and the finalists of Secret Story will know the final decision of the viewers on the winner of the 50,000 euros. There is little left until the grand finale of Secret Story begins Luis was ruled out of the race due to victory in last night’s semifinal. So Luca, Cristina and Gemeliers will star in the outcome of the first edition of the reality show produced in collaboration with Zeppelin.

How does Secret Story reach the final?

Secret Story reaches its grand finale full of emotions. Photo: Telecinco

After being eliminated, Luis Rollán left a few words on the program: “Send a hug to the entire team that is here that the public does not see and the work they do for us, for you, is great. I am taking them all here, thank you very much for the opportunity ”.

Who are the finalists?

The finalists are the following:

Cristina Porta

Gemeliers

Luca onestini

Luis Rollán

How to vote in Secret story by Telecinco?

The Christmas spirit has arrived on the program as well. Photo: Telecinco

To vote for your favorite nominee, just call 905 855 550 or send an SMS with the word “Win + name”.

Luca: Call 905 85 55 50 or send GANAR LUCA to 27510

Gemeliers: Call 905 85 55 50 or text WIN GEMELIERS to 27510

Cristina: Call 905 85 55 50 or send GANAR CRISTINA to 27510

Luis: Call 905 85 55 50 or send GANAR LUIS to 27510

What is Secret story about: The House of Secrets?

The house of secrets is a reality show in which the participants have to learn to live together inside a house. They remain under the camera’s reflectors during 24 hours of the day. The main objective is for each contestant to keep their secret until the end and find out what their other teammates are hiding.

Hours of The House of Secrets

The episodes of La casa de los secretas are broadcast from 10.00 pm (Spanish time) and 3.00 pm (Peruvian time), after the news broadcasts.

What channel does Secret story broadcast?

The program of Secret story is broadcast by the Spanish television network Telecinco.

How to watch Telecinco LIVE?

Find out here how to tune into the last chapter of Secret story in which Adara assures that Cristina has offended her. Photo: Telecinco

If you are in Spanish territory and want to see the famous reality show Secret story, you can tune in to channel 5 in open signal. If you want to watch it in HD, watch channel 50.

Where to see Secret story LIVE FREE ONLINE?

You can follow the minute by minute of the program Secret story through La República Espectáculos. Here you will find out about everything that happens on the reality show.