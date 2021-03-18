D.he provisional final result of the local elections for the Frankfurt city council is certain. Accordingly, the Greens are the strongest party with 24.6 percent (2016: 15.3 percent), followed by the CDU with 21.9 percent (2016: 24.1) and the SPD with 17 percent (23.8). The left (7.9 percent), the FDP (7.6 percent) follow in the other places. The AfD achieved 4.5 percent, the other parties 16.3 percent. Among the small parties, the pan-European group Volt achieved a good result with 3.7 percent, followed by BFF with two percent and ÖkoLinx with 1.8 percent.

With this result, two things are clear: There will be no coalition with just two partners, there will be insufficient votes for Green-Black, and this is all the more true for a coalition of CDU and SPD or Greens and SPD. Three constellations are possible, including the current coalition of the Greens, CDU and SPD, a Jamaica variant of the Greens, CDU and FDP as well as a novelty in Frankfurt’s Roman history: a coalition of the Greens, CDU and Volt. The Volt party has recently been co-governing in other cities, most recently participating in a coalition in Cologne’s town hall.









The next city council meeting will be more colorful: 16 parties and voter groups will win mandates, including the Muslim BIG party, the newly founded Garden Party, the Free Voters, ELF and IBF. The pirates entered parliament with the fewest votes of any future party represented in the Römer. 0.6 percent or 123,772 votes were enough. Divided by 93 individual votes, which each voter has available, this number of votes corresponds to 1330 classic list votes. In comparison: The green election winners received 4,894,339 individual votes with their 24.6 percent.

The BFF, which previously had parliamentary strength with three seats, has now fallen back to two seats. Volt will have faction strength with four seats.