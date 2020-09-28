W.hen there is one thing that the federal government cannot be accused of, it is that it is rushing to find a nuclear waste repository. The location should be fixed in 2031, and storage should begin in 2050 – if all goes well. Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) is nevertheless convinced of the German way. Germany is further in solving the nuclear waste problem than most other countries with nuclear power plants, she said on Monday.

At least FINLAND can’t mean Schulze by that. On the island of Olkiluoto, in the southwest of the country, the first used fuel rods are expected to be stored in four to five years. “It looks good,” said Janne Mokka, head of the operating company, recently asked the FAZ whether this schedule could be kept despite Corona. In all likelihood, the mid-twenties will have “the world’s first functional repository for highly radioactive waste”. The Finns, who get almost a third of their electricity from nuclear energy, plan to enclose the nuclear waste in copper capsules and store it 450 meters below the surface in granite rock that is almost two billion years old. Finland not only has better conditions for a repository in geological terms. Citizens are also more open to the issue. “Here in Finland everyone is convinced that the generation that benefits from nuclear power and uses the electricity from the nuclear power plants also has to take care of the waste and build a repository,” said operator boss Mokka. Even the Greens are in favor of the repository on the island.

They were in even faster than in Finland SWEDEN. The planning of a repository there began even earlier. In the meantime, however, the process has fallen behind. “We estimate that we will put the nuclear fuel storage facility and the encapsulation facility into operation in the early 2030s,” the Swedish repository company SKB announced on request.

In neighboring countries

Even in the immediate vicinity of Germany you are much further ahead. The atomic nation FRANCE (71 percent nuclear power) wants to put their nuclear repository into operation in 2035 according to current plans. A corresponding test laboratory has been working 500 meters deep in the ground near the village of Bure in Lorraine 160 kilometers southwest of Saarbrücken for a decade and a half. But before the start of the controversial project, there are still several hurdles to overcome and the government has not yet received final approval. Neighbors and opponents of nuclear power have repeatedly opposed the project, and changing governments delayed a final decision. That is how long a large part of the extensive French nuclear waste will be stored at the La Hague reprocessing plant and at nuclear power plants. The repository is expected to cost 25 billion euros, which the opponents of the project consider to be a gross underestimation.

In Germany’s southern neighborhood, the decision on the repository location should be made in two years. In the SWITZERLAND The responsible National Cooperative for the Disposal of Nuclear Waste (Nagra) shortlisted three areas for a deep geological repository. They are located near the German border in the cantons of Zurich, Aargau and Thurgau. So far there have been no demonstrations worth mentioning during the test drilling. This is probably also due to the fact that the exit from nuclear power, which contributed around 35 percent to electricity production in Switzerland in 2019, has long been a done deal. Once the location has been decided, a complex approval process begins. Government, parliament and the people should give their place in 2030 or 2031. The repository should be about as big as the Zurich train station hall and should also be able to survive an ice age unscathed. Before it can go into operation, it will take as long as in Germany – 40 years are planned.