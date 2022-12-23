Earlier this week, a summary – of 154 pages – was published and the committee recommended that former President Trump be prosecuted for the storming of the Capitol. The final report is also clear on this: all the evidence points in one direction and that is that the main cause of the January 6 riots is one man: Trump.

Top Democratic politician Nancy Pelosi provided the foreword to the final report. “Our democratic institutions are only as strong as the commitment of those entrusted with their care,” she writes. In the eight chapters that follow, the committee details the plan Trump and his advisers had to try to reverse Joe Biden’s election victory. They are according to the British newspaper The Guardian “one of the most scathing official portraits of a president in American history.”

Trump has opposed the commission throughout the investigation. He speaks of a "witch hunt" designed to prevent him from returning as president.

