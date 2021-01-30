D.he news in midsummer 2018 shocked fans of historic aircraft and aviation experts alike: On August 4th, three years ago, a Junkers Ju52 from the Swiss Ju-Air from Dübendorf near Zurich crashed in the Alps. 17 passengers and three crew members died, there were no survivors. The guesswork began immediately. The Ju52 crashed in good weather, excellent visibility and an exceptionally experienced crew. In addition, the three-engine machine is said to be robust and good-natured to fly. The “Tante Ju” with the registration HB-HOT, built by Junkers in Dessau at the end of the 1930s, landed almost vertically in a valley basin at a height of over 2500 meters in front of the Swiss mountain peak Piz Segnas.

At the end of January, the final report of the Swiss accident investigators of the safety investigation agency SUST was published. The SUST is the federal equivalent of the German Federal Bureau for Aircraft Accident Investigation. Your report sees several mistakes by the cockpit crew as the cause of the accident. Both pilots had had a similar professional career in Swiss aviation, both as military and civil pilots at airlines, and knew each other well from many flights with the Ju52. In addition, both were qualified as flight captains on the Ju52 and were extremely experienced with more than 19,000 flight hours each.

In contrast to Lufthansa’s German Ju52 D-AQUI, for example, the Swiss Ju52 is only operated by the two pilots in flight, so it is a two-person cockpit. On the other hand, the recently retired German Ju52 still had a flight engineer in the cockpit, who was mainly responsible for operating and monitoring the three radial engines.

Despite this vast experience and a good level of training on the Ju52, the pilots were certified in the investigation report that they had chosen a risky flight path. According to the SUST, the crew had already failed to comply with the prescribed minimum safety heights above ground on several previous flights. The SUST writes: “The behavior of the two pilots shows that they did not consider certain rules for safe flight operations to be binding for themselves and were also prepared to take high risks.” The SUST investigators therefore formulate the reasons for the very clearly Crash: “The flight crew chose a high-risk flight path which, due to the low altitude above the terrain and the lack of turning space, offered no way out or correction options in the event of errors, disruptions and weather influences. The flight crew led the aircraft at a speed that was too low for the chosen flight path and was therefore dangerous. “

Why was this flight path risky? In order to fly over a pass in the mountains, a sufficiently safe height is usually first taken to fly over, especially in the case of rather inefficient propeller aircraft. In this way, the pilot ensures that, despite any downdraft fields in front of the pass or in turbulence, his aircraft has sufficient altitude to either fly over it safely or to be able to turn off in good time. In a narrow valley, for example, you do not fly in the middle, but on one side of the valley in order to have enough space for a so-called reverse curve, i.e. a 180-degree turn, in the event of problems. The Ju52 crew flew to the pass from the middle of the valley that day. In addition, according to the SUST, the height of the accident flight was not sufficient to be able to safely fly over the pass. Earlier, on July 6, 2013, the captain, who acted as copilot on the accident flight, flew over the pass below Piz Segna with the Ju52 in a “high-risk manner”, according to the SUST. At that time he crossed this with a cant of only 30 meters.