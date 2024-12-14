He Seville managed to defeat Celtic (1-0) at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on the last day of Jesus Navas as a Sevilla footballer in Nervión. The team of Garcia Pimienta He managed to say goodbye to his legend with an important victory and after the final whistle the tribute to the palace continued.

Jesus Navaswho started the game as a starter, could already see the tifo displayed in the Gol Norte stands when he jumped onto the field. Iago Aspas, captain of Celta and former Sevilla footballer, also gave a gift to Navas on behalf of his club that played 70 minutes.

When the Sevilla captain was replaced by Idumbo, he received a hug from all his teammates (also from Aspas again) and in tears he prepared to leave the field, stopping to kiss the grass of the stadium where he has played so many times.

On the bench he lived the final stretch of the game with the passion that characterizes him and once Gil Manzano finished the game he continued the farewell for Jesús Navas who, again with tears in his eyes he took a lap of honor receiving the affection of the fans and accompanied by his teammates, he received a manteo and attended to the media.









Jesús Navas, blanketed by his teammates



Manuel Gomez





next sunday December 22 Jesús Navas could play the last game of his career at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid. The club, however, has organized a farewell event for him at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for the next December 30.