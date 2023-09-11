The arrest of Ridouan Taghi’s eldest son is the provisional conclusion of a worldwide manhunt for the organization of the Netherlands’ most feared criminal. The attack on Peter R. de Vries accelerated the search. A reconstruction of how Taghi’s crime empire was further dismantled in two years, from Dubai as home of the ‘super cartel’ to the gold mine that the Netherlands took control of.

