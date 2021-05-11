Adolf Eichmann was a war criminal of the highest in the hierarchy of Nazism, so much so that he was considered one of the main responsible for the “final solution” and the transfer of thousands of people to the concentration camps, which is why He was captured in 1960 in Argentina by the Israeli secret services in what was called Operation Final.

In a humble home in the Buenos Aires town of San Fernando Adolf Eichmann was kidnapped by Mossad agents, who managed to locate him with the changed name and a totally different life from the one that his dark past hid, after having tracked him down for years.

The Shabak, one of the three organizations of the Israeli secret intelligence services, published in 2020 unpublished material on the arrest in Argentina of the Nazi officer.

There were photos taken before his abduction to be transferred to Israel, where He was tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity and executed by hanging in 1962.

Adolf Eichmann in the Israeli prison of Ramle after being captured in Argentina and transferred to Israel in an intelligence operation. (EFE)

A page from his search file was also published, in which Eichmann’s whereabouts were documented for the first time after his flight from Germany after the fall of the Third Reich.

Eichmann was described by some as the “architect” of the Holocaust and held responsible for the murder of millions of Jews under the Nazi regime.

How they captured Adolf Eichmann in 1960

Adolf eichmann was kidnapped on May 11, 1960, in a clandestine action by the Mossad. The senior German official had earned the consideration and recognition of leading Nazi leaders for his efficiency in the management of the train network that transferred prisoners from the ghettos to the different concentration camps.

Born in Solingen, Germany, on March 19, 1906, Eichmann joined the Nazi Party in 1932 and became a prominent member of the SS, a dictator’s protection squad Adolf hitler commanded by Henrich Himmler.

The kidnapping of Adolf Eichmann (played by Ben Kingsley) was made into a movie with the movie Operation Final.

During the Second World War, this criminal organized the capture and identification of thousands of Jews who were taken to Auschwitz, Poland, and other death camps, under the so-called “Final Solution”.

When Nazi Germany capitulated, Eichmann was detained by American troops but then escaped in 1946. In July 1950 he arrived in Argentina under the name of Ricardo Klement, through a safe-conduct of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), issued in Italy, under the auspices of the Catholic Church.

Initially he lived in the province of Tucumán and later settled in a modest house on Garibaldi Street, in San Fernando.. There he settled with his wife and their four children. And he started working as a manager in one of the plants of the German automaker Mercedes Benz.

Eichmann worked at Orbis, at Mercedes Benz, raised rabbits and sold juices in Tigre, among other activities on Argentine soil.

Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal got clues about Eichman’s whereabouts in 1954, when he received a postcard from a friend who, after the war, had settled in Argentina. “I saw that dirty pig Eichmann. He lives near Buenos Aires,” said the letter that started the hunt.

The command that took care of the capture of Eichmann had entered the country illegally during the government of President Arturo Frondizi.

The kidnapping of the Nazi, which was also known as “Operation Garibaldi” after the name of the street where Eichmann lived, was directed by Sabra Rafi Eitan. The exact location of the house was provided by Lothar Hermann, a Jewish survivor who had been blinded by beatings he received from the SS.

As reconstructed, Hermann lived a short distance from the house of the alleged Klement and the ex-prisoner’s daughter was dating one of Eichmann’s sons, who had introduced him to his father with his real name.

The original of the false passport with the name “Ricardo Klement”, the alter ego of Adolf Eichmann.

Hermann contacted the German prosecutor Fritz Bauer in 1957, who eventually informed Mossad agents that there was a man in Buenos Aires who had all the characteristics of Eichmann.

During the investigation, Israeli agent Tzvi Aharoni even sat in a bus right behind Eichmann. “The temptation to lean forward and strangle him was irresistible but he knew that he should be tried and not killed by those he killed, “Aharoni said years later.

The capture was scheduled for May 11. After leaving work at Mercedes-Benz, the former Nazi colonel would return to his home on Garibaldi Street every afternoon by the same road and at the same time.

Shortly after 20:05, Eichmann was intercepted when he got off the bus. He tried to resist, screamed for help but was taken to a car and hidden under a blanket.

“It all seemed to last a century,” Aharoni explained. In the vehicle, Eichmann said in German to his captors: “I have already accepted my fate.”.

Then they took him to a rented fifth house, where was chained to a bed blindfolded. “I checked his scars. When I was sure it was him, I shook my partner’s hand and told him that we had accomplished our mission,” Eitan said.

May 20, the Mossad team transported him with a fake Israeli passport, drugged and disguised as a butler, on an Israeli airline El Al plane. Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion announced on May 23 that security forces “arrested one of the greatest Nazi war criminals” and he would soon be tried by an Israeli court.

December 15 of that same year, Eichmann heard the sentence of an Israeli court that sentenced him to death for crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

He was hanged on June 1, 1962: is the only civilian executed to date in Israel. His body was cremated and his ashes scattered in the sea, far from the territorial waters of Israel.