The Memphis Depay issue is complicated. The player likes both the fans and the FC Barcelona coaching staff, however, it is a fact that the Dutchman does not have a real place within the club, since he has 6 pieces ahead of him and not only aspires to substitution, but also to inactivity, something not very positive prior to a World Cup.
Both parties understand that a way out is the best thing that can happen and the two are willing to part their ways, however, they look for different ways. The player demands his release letter, while the club appeals for a sale, the only thing they agree on is that Juventus is the perfect destination for Memphis.
The Turin team wants to end this rivalry between FC Barcelona and Memphis from now on, as they understand that it is an issue that can be delayed and they want the player right now to be Vlahovic’s duo. Therefore, they are willing to pay for their signing, although they will not pay more than 20 million euros for their purchase, as they consider it to be an inflated price. Juventus are expected to present their final offensive this week and close the transfer.
