It is the incredible end of the World Chess Championship: because of a mistake that never actually happens at this level, Ding Liren loses the 14th game and the title. Gukesh Dommaraju is the youngest winner in history – and is overwhelmed by his emotions.

When it was over, you at least got a rough idea of ​​how incredibly tiring and grueling the match for the World Chess Championship is. Gukesh Dommaraju laughed. Then he cried. And then he laughed with tears streaming down his face. It was the first moments after the 18-year-old Indian made history: Gukesh Dommaraju is now the youngest world chess champion in history.