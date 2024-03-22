Of the 12 teams that were competing for a place in the play-off final to qualify for Euro 2024, only the teams of Georgia, Greece, Wales, Poland, Ukraine and Iceland remain, who will still have to face one last match to be able to compete. qualify after winning in the semifinals. There will be three finals in which the three winners will be able to say that they participate in the next Euro Cup to be held in Germany.
The play-offs are played in a single match. If the match ends in a tie at the end of regulation time, an extra time will be played and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for these play offs to get the remaining places in the next Euro 2024:
After the Georgians defeated the Luxembourg team by two goals to zero with a double from Zivzivadze, they will have to face the Greeks who defeated their rival with a resounding five to zero. This is the last step for a Georgia team that has never played in a European Championship.
Date: March 26th
Stadium: Boris Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi (Georgia)
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina, 11:00 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
The team led by Robert Lewandowski wants to win one of the places to play in the Euro Cup. This is possibly the most competitive final of the three there are. Whatever the result, both teams are already recurring in this competition.
Date: March 26th
Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium (Wales)
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
The Ukrainian team is the favorite in this match to win a place in the next Euro Cup. The Ukrainian team has players like Dovbyk, Yaremchuk, Zinchenko and Mudryk among others.
Date: March 26th
Stadium: Tarczynski Arena, Wrocław (Poland)
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
