Junior put Medellín on the ropes and was able to leave him on the brink of knockout in the first leg of the 2023-II League final. However, DIM had a great reaction and achieved the lesser of two evils, losing by just one goal and taking the series to their stadium, to try to turn it around and win the December star.

The statistic, however, gives Junior a small advantage. Since 2002, when the semi-annual tournaments began to be played, 43 finals have been played. Of them, in 14, including Sunday's, the team that started at home won the first game by a goal difference.

How did those locals who got the home advantage fare? Of the previous 13, eight were crowned champions (61 percent of the cases).

Six maintained or increased the advantage in the second leg: América (2002-I, against Nacional), Medellín (2004-I, also against the greens), Cúcuta (2006-II, against Tolima), Once Caldas (2009-I , against Junior), Deportivo Cali (2015-I, against Medellín) and Millonarios (2017-II, against Santa Fe).

There were two cases where the home team won by one goal and then won the title on penalties. And on both occasions, it was Junior: 2011-II, against Once Caldas, and 2019-I, against Pasto).

Junior won the two-time championship in 2019 after beating Deporitvo Pasto in shots from the penalty spot. Photo: Héctor Fabio Zamora / EL TIEMPO

In three other finals, the local team won by one difference and then lost in the tiebreaker from the white point: two of them had Junior as the protagonist and both lost against Nacional (2014-II and 2015-I). The other was from La Equidad, also against the greens, in 2011-II.

On two occasions, the team that won the first game by a goal at home lost the title in the 90s in the second leg: La Equidad, against Junior in 2010-I, and Tolima, against Once Caldas in 2010-II.

The fact that even more favors the locals who started winning

If the search is expanded to the teams that won the first game by any score, the figure is 20 finals, of which the one that took the advantage in its stadium completed the Olympic round 14 times (70 percent).

Junior is excited, of course. Medellín sticks to other types of statistics: for example, being undefeated at home and the fact of being the best venue in the championship, with 10 wins and three draws in 13 appearances. The last word has not yet been said.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news