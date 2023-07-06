The end of the European sub 21 is coming to an end. We already know which will be the two teams that will play the grand final of this tournament, England and Spain will face each other in the decisive match for the title.
Since this tournament began at the end of June, a high level has been seen among the participating teams, but only one will be able to win the trophy.
Here’s everything you need to know about the final of this tournament.
In which stadium is England vs Spain played?
City: Batumi, Georgia
Stadium: Batumi Arena
Date: Saturday, July 8
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina and 11:00 in Mexico
How can you watch England vs Spain on television in Spain?
Television channel: La 1, RTVE
live streaming: RTVE Play
How can you watch England vs Spain on television in Argentina?
live streaming: Uefa TV
How can you watch England vs Spain on television in Mexico?
Live stream: UEFA TV
How can you watch England vs Spain on television in the United States?
Live stream: UEFA TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Israel under 21
|
0-3V
|
European Under 21
|
Portugal sub 21
|
1-0V
|
European Under 21
|
Germany under 21
|
2-0V
|
European Under 21
|
Israel under 21
|
2-0V
|
European Under 21
|
Czech Republic under 21
|
0-2V
|
European Under 21
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ukraine under 21
|
5-1V
|
European Under 21
|
Switzerland under 21
|
2-1V
|
European Under 21
|
Ukraine under 21
|
2-2E
|
European Under 21
|
Croatia under 21
|
1-0V
|
European Under 21
|
Romania under 21
|
0-3V
|
European Under 21
England
For the final of this European sub 21, the England team does not have any injured or sanctioned player who could miss the game against the Spanish
Spain
For the final of this European under 21, the Spanish team does not have any injured or sanctioned player who could miss the game against the English.
England:James Trafford; James Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Levi Colwill, Luke Thomas; Cole Palmer, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Smith Rowe; Anthony Gordon, Gibbs White.
Spain: Arnau Tenás; Victor Gomez, Aitor Paredes, Jon Pacheco, Juan Miranda; Antonio Blanco, Álex Baena, Rodri, Oihan Sancet, Sergio Gómez; Abel Ruiz
England 1-2 Spain
