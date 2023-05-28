The Europa League Final is already here. Next Wednesday, May 31, Budapest will witness a game with a lot of morbidity, as Sevilla, who has never lost a European final, faces José Mourinho’s Roma, who as a coach has never lost a European final either. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
In which stadium is the final played?
City: Budapest, Hungary
Stadium: Puskas Arena
Date: May 31
Hours: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in Spain?
TV channels: Movistar+
Live streaming: Movistar Plus (website)
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in Argentina?
TV channel: ESPN Argentina and Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in Mexico?
TV channel: ESPN Mexico, FOX Sport Mexico and Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in the US?
TV channel: Paramount +, fuboTV and TUDN
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in Colombia?
TV channel: ESPN and Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
Elche
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Betis
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Juventus
|
2-1V
|
UEL
|
Valladolid
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fiorentina
|
2-1D
|
A series
|
salernitana
|
2-2
|
A series
|
Leverkusen
|
0-0
|
UEL
|
bologna
|
0-0
|
A series
|
Leverkusen
|
1-0
|
UEL
Injured and sanctioned in Sevilla
Mendilibar will not be able to count on Acuña who is penalized for seeing a double yellow card in the second leg of the seminals against Juventus and we will have to wait to see how Fernando’s physical condition evolves, he is expected to reach the Final.
Injured in Rome
Mourinho has a plague of casualties. The following players are doubtful or will not be available: Pellegrini, Kumbulla, Matic, Dybala, Karsdrp and Rui Patricio
possible alignments
Seville: Bonou, Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Telles, Fernando (?), Rakitic, Ocampos, Olvier Torres, Gil, En Nesyri
Rome: Rui Patricio (?), Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez, Celik, Spinazzola, Matic (?), Bove, Pellegrini, Belotti, Abraham
90min forecast
Seville 2-1 Rome
#Final #Europa #League #Sevilla #Roma #watch #injuries #lineups #prognosis
Leave a Reply