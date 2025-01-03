The explosion of emotions in London’s Alexandra Palace after the last throw of the Darts World Cup sounded like a big bang for the sport. With a direct hit on the double 16, the previous crown prince of arrow throwing was crowned king, so to speak, on Friday evening – at just 17 years old. Englishman Luke Littler is now the youngest darts world champion after his 7-3 win against three-time champion Michael van Gerwen. He replaces van Gerwen, who won the World Cup for the first time in 2014 as a 24-year-old.