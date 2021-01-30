The final of the Copa Libertadores passed without emotions and with a champion in the last minute: Palmeiras beat Santos at the Maracana and took the title. However, moments before, the most bizarre situation of the match occurred, when Cuca was expelled by the Argentine referee Patricio Loustau. The coach of the São Paulo club asked for VAR and ended up in the stands jumping with a group of fans.

The clock read 94 minutes and 50 seconds. The ball went out and Marcos Rocha hurried to look for it to get the side. But number 5 remained at the feet of Cuca, the Santos coach, who did not hesitate to grab it to avoid a quick exit and allow his team to settle in defense.

In the struggle between the player and the coach, the ball was not in the hands of either and it went to the bench. As the fourth official approached them to prevent a fight from taking place, Patricio Loustau whistled, ran away because Santos’ substitutes were coming to meet Rocha, took out a red card and showed it to Cuca. A somewhat excessive reaction.

However, the incredible thing happened later: Cuca left his place at the side of the lime line asking for VAR for his expulsion and, instead of going to the locker room, he ended up with the group of Santos fans enabled to be in the Maracana.

Moments later, while the coach jumped and cheered with those fans, Palmeiras took advantage of a stopped ball and Breno with a header scored the goal that gave his team the title on the last play of a flat match.