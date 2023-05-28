The Conference League already knows the two teams that will host the final that will be held next Wednesday, June 7 at the Fortuna Arena. On the one hand, as locals, Sofyan Ambrabat’s Fiorentina, the star of the Moroccan team.
On the other, as visitors, Declan Rice’s West Ham in what may be his last game under the command of David Moyes, since he has half of the Premier League behind him. Here we show you everything you should take out about the meeting:
In which stadium is the final played?
City: Prague, Czechia
Stadium: Fortune Arena
Date: June 7th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
How can you watch Fiorentina vs West Ham in Spain?
TV channels: Movistar+
live streaming: Movistar Plus (website)
How can you watch Fiorentina vs West Ham in Argentina?
TV channel:Star+
How can you watch Fiorentina vs West Ham in Mexico?
TV channel:Star+
How can you watch Fiorentina vs West Ham in the US?
TV channel: Paramount+
How can you watch Fiorentina vs West Ham on television in Colombia?
TV channel:Star+
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Inter
|
1-2 D
|
Cup Final
|
Turin
|
1-1
|
A series
|
basel
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
udinese
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
basel
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
leeds
|
3-1V
|
premier league
|
A-Z Almaark
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
brentford
|
2-0 D
|
premier league
|
A-Z Almaark
|
2-1V
|
UCL
|
Manchester Utd
|
1-0V
|
premier league
Injured at Fiorentina
The only footballer who has Vincenzo Italiano injured right now is the goalkeeper Sirigu
Injured at West Ham
For this match, the only player who is in doubt about the English team is Scamacca
possible alignments
Fiorentina: Terracciano, Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi, Amrabat, Bonaventura, Castrovili, Gonzázlez, Cabral, Brekalo
Fiorentina: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paquetá, Fornals, Ings or Scamacca
#Final #Conference #League #Fiorentina #West #Ham #watch #injuries #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply