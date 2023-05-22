The grand final of the 2023 Closing Tournament of Liga MX was defined: Chivas against Tigres. The first episode will take place next Thursday, May 25 at the university stadiumwhile the return will be on Sunday 28 at the akron stadium.
This will be the second time that both rojiblancos and university students decide the league champion, although they have also met in another final, the Champion of Champions of the 2016-17 season, without forgetting that they also collided in a final of the Women’s MX League.
the wound of Closing 2017 It has not completely closed for cats, since the controversial decision of the referee continues to be mentioned Luis Enrique Santander by not awarding a penalty in the last minutes that would have meant the global tie. On that occasion, the Flock was third in the table and the cats in seventh, just like in the current Clausura 2023. In the first episode, held at the Volcano, Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro they made it 0-2, but the French André-Pierre Gignac appeared at 85′ and 88′ to leave the score 2-2. Already in La Fortaleza, Polished and Jose Vazquez they made it 4-2 overall, with the Argentine ismael sosa approaching the royals, without reaching them because the aggregate ended 4-3, being the twelfth title for the Guadalajara.
For the Champion of Champions 2016-17 they faced the champion of the Apertura 2016, tigersand the monarch of the Clausura 2017, Chivas. The match, held at the Stubhub Centerfrom Los Angeles, only saw the solitary goal from the Chilean edward vargas at minute 62, which meant the second scepter for the cats.
Already in the women’s branch, both saw their faces in the final of the Guardians 2021with The amazon winning 7-4 overall. On Guadalajara soil, Natalia Vazquez scored for the house, while Stephany Major and Greta Espinoza marked for the visit. In royal territory, despite the rojiblancos goals from miriam garcia, Caro Jaramillo and Gabriela Valenzuelathe doublets of The Major General and Lizbeth Ovalleas well as the amount of Blanca Solisthey gave their fourth star to the cats.
