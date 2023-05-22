🔥 WE HAVE END!! 🔥 Six years later, Tigres and Chivas meet again in a final 🏆 🥵 THERE IS REVENGE#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/vKm17w0WgO — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 22, 2023

the wound of Closing 2017 It has not completely closed for cats, since the controversial decision of the referee continues to be mentioned Luis Enrique Santander by not awarding a penalty in the last minutes that would have meant the global tie. On that occasion, the Flock was third in the table and the cats in seventh, just like in the current Clausura 2023. In the first episode, held at the Volcano, Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro they made it 0-2, but the French André-Pierre Gignac appeared at 85′ and 88′ to leave the score 2-2. Already in La Fortaleza, Polished and Jose Vazquez they made it 4-2 overall, with the Argentine ismael sosa approaching the royals, without reaching them because the aggregate ended 4-3, being the twelfth title for the Guadalajara.

The 2017 rematch, Tigres vs. Chivas. The Grand Final of the Clausura 2023, the cats have to pay off that debt. In that year Tigres was stabbed. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/QayRCju5nK — Helium H (@heliodoroh) May 22, 2023

Already in the women’s branch, both saw their faces in the final of the Guardians 2021with The amazon winning 7-4 overall. On Guadalajara soil, Natalia Vazquez scored for the house, while Stephany Major and Greta Espinoza marked for the visit. In royal territory, despite the rojiblancos goals from miriam garcia, Caro Jaramillo and Gabriela Valenzuelathe doublets of The Major General and Lizbeth Ovalleas well as the amount of Blanca Solisthey gave their fourth star to the cats.