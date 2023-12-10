The Argentine League Cup is approaching its climax with an electrifying final between Platense and Rosario Central. These teams, after overcoming challenges and exciting penalty shootouts, will face each other at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero. Tension is increasing, since the champion will obtain a direct pass to the 2024 Copa Libertadores and will face River in the Champions Trophy. A night full of emotion and significance in Argentine football.
Who are the finalists of the Argentine League Cup?
Platense and Rosario Central are the two teams that will compete in the final of the Argentine League Cup.
For more news about the Argentine League
How did Platense and Rosario Central reach the final?
Platense made it to the final through an exciting penalty shootout, highlighting Macagno’s saves and the performance of the team led by Martín Palermo. On the other hand, Rosario Central beat River 2-0 from the 12th minute after a 0-0 draw, with an outstanding performance by Fatura Jorge Broun.
Where will the final be played and when?
The final will take place at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero. According to the regulations of the Professional Football League (LPF), the estimated date for the final is next Saturday, December 16.
What is at stake for the League Cup champion?
The champion will obtain automatic qualification to the 2024 Copa Libertadores and will participate in the Champions Trophy against River, winner of the Professional League. The Champions Trophy final is scheduled for Friday, December 22.
How will the resolution of the tournament affect international competitions?
The resolution of the League Cup could influence the Annual Table, determining the final locations and Argentine participants in the 2024 Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.
#Final #Argentine #Cup #Rosario #Central #Platense #played #winner
Leave a Reply