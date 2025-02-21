Brady Tkachuk. Of course, who else? The American, whose father Keith beat himself in 1996 with a Canadian. Who has been playing at the legendary Canadian Loser Association Ottawa Senator since the beginning of his career and could also miss the playoffs again in his seventh professional season. After only a few seconds at the first meeting of the ice hockey nations the USA and Canada, after just a few seconds, the right hook had sent a fight with a Canadian after the start of the game. Who ran despite the injury and this final in the sporty, meaningless four-nation tournament instead of an all-star game called the “most important game of my life”.