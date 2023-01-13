Miss Universe 2023 with Alessia Rovegno comes to an end this January 14 in the United States. The gala is broadcast LIVE Y LIVE on the YouTube channel of the contest. The 86 candidates were previously evaluated in the preliminary of the contest. On Saturday, the 16 semifinalists will be announced and their speeches on social issues will be heard. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the most important event of the year.

Final of Miss Universe 2023 with Alessia Rovego: follow the minute by minute here How to vote for Alessia Rovegno, the representative of Peru, in Miss Universe? According to the opinion of various experts, Alessia Rovegno is one of the biggest candidates to win the jackpot in the Miss Universe 2022. How to vote for our representative in the maximum international beauty contest? Follow these steps: – Download the official application of Miss Universe. – Go to the ‘Vote for your favourite’ option and click on it. See also How to vote in Miss Universe 2022?: VOTE HERE for your favorite candidate – Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click ‘Vote Now’. – Look for the photograph of your favorite participant and vote for it. What did Alessia Rovegno say about her typical costume? The actual Miss Peru 2022 revealed that he had problems with his typical suit in the preliminary of the miss Universe. “Everything that happens in the show… you only see what is outside, but inside the show so many things happen, there is a lot of movement. It’s all very nice and fun, but unexpected things can happen to you. Everything happened to me, my wings broke and we were running around, but I loved the typical costume. Beto Pinedo did it, it is spectacular, ”said Alessia Rovegno on her social networks.

What time and where to see the Miss Universe 2023?

Check HERE the schedules to watch LIVE the Miss Universe 2023:

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States (Florida): 8.00 pm

England: 1.00 am on January 15

Spain: 2.00 am on January 15

France: 2.00 am on January 15

Italy: 2.00 am on January 15

Alessia Rovegno is representing Peru in Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Composition LR/Gerson Cardoso

Alessia Rovegno at Miss Universe 2023

Alessia Rovegno triumphs in Miss Universe since her arrival, as she has positive comments from many beauty pageant experts. In the preliminary, she dazzled with the parade in a bathing suit and gala. The model wore an elegant dress.

On the catwalk in typical costume, designed by Beto Pinedo, he sought to highlight the sunset of the Peruvian Amazon. However, Jessica Newton reported that it had suffered breakage and mishaps.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 in Peru for FREE?

Miss Universe 2023 It can be seen for free by La República. The official broadcast is on the contest’s official YouTube channel. According to international confirmation, it will not be televised.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

To watch Telemundo LIVE and find out all the news from miss Universe We show you a list of channels in different countries.

Peru: 20 on Movistar TV (cable), 112 on Movistar TV (satellite), 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

What did Alessia Rovegno say about her participation in the PRELIMINARY?

Alessia Rovegno was nervous during the Miss Universe preliminary; however, she dazzled the jury with the impressive costumes in the parade that took place on Tuesday, January 10.

In addition, he surprised the testers with his oratory. As recalled, the candidate was questioned about her way of speaking in public, however, with practice and classes she improved.

Alessia Rovegno wore an elegant red dress at Miss Universe. Photo: Miss Universe.

How to vote for Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe 2023?

Alessia Rovegno, according to experts, is the favorite to win the crown of Miss Universe 2023. The organization opened a paid vote so that the Peruvian candidate has a better chance of winning. Follow these steps: